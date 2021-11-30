Police concerned by inter-city bus operators breaking curfew regulations

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police have expressed concern at the continued contravention of the country’s Covid-19 regulations by public transporters.

In a statement issued by ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police are worried about the continued disregard for the country’s laws by bus companies who are operating between 10pm and 530am which are the designated curfew times in Zimbabwe under Level-2 Lock down regulations.

“The ZRP is concerned with bus operators who are openly flouting Covid-19 curfew order which runs from 10pm to 530am, thereby promoting smuggling acts by some travelers and risk the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi in the statement.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi also said the bus operators were transporting people despite the fact that borders are closed to general travelers. He added that the police will leave no stone unturned in order to maintain law and order in the country and stem the possible spread of the global pandemic.

“Police will arrest anyone breaching COVID-19 regulations without fear or favour and the law will surely take its course,” he said. @RealSimbaJemwa