Police condemn violence

Lovemore Dube

ZIMBABWE Police have condemned all forms of violence at soccer matches.

In a statement last night the Zimbabwe Republic Police, said they will ensure arrests are effected on hooligans without fear or favour.

Police assured the nation that comprehensive investigations are underway.

“The Police assures the public that comprehensive investigations are underway in connection with the violence which erupted during the Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Babourfields Stadium on 10th September 2023,” said Police in a statement.

Police said preliminary investigations were that four police officers and as many fans were injured during the pitch invasion.

Three Police vehicles were stoned.

Teargas was used outside the stadium to disperse violent crowds.

Inside the stadium Police appear to have contained the situation well despite a sea of fans descending on them from the Soweto End and Empankweni, retreating steadily to avoid bloodshed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police acted professionally as police officers initially deployed at Babourfields Stadium tried to contain the situation through co-operation of marshals and did not throw tear smoke within the stadium. This strategy assisted to avoid stampede, facilities or injury to the fans from the two opposing teams. Police managed to evacuate the soccer players match officials and VVIPs from the stadium and sought for reinforcements to assist in containing the situation,” further read the ZRP station.