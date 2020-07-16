Police crackdown on border jumpers intensifies, 10 arrested

Breaking News
The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has nabbed 10 border jumpers attempting to smuggle goods and illegally enter the country, as the crackdown on those trying to evade Covid-19 regulations continues.

The arrests were made along the Limpopo River on Tuesday.

There has been a noted increase in the number of illegal crossing points along the Zimbabwe-South Africa border since the closure of the border for non-essential travel, with smugglers and border utilising the routes along the Limpopo River to avoid Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.

In a post on its official Twitter page, the ZRP confirmed the arrests.

“In a crackdown on border jumpers, police in Beitbridge arrested 10 people on 14/7/20 along Limpopo River. The ten were carrying various clothing materials and blankets from South Africa. They are being charged for smuggling and breaching COVID-19 lockdown regulations,” the tweet read.

