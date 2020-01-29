Police embark on recruitment

Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced a recruitment exercise for general duty constables that will cover all provinces.

In a statement on Wednesday, police national spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also announced the dates of the recruitment exercise for each province.

The recruitment exercise with be for the March intake.

He said in Harare recruitment will be done at Morris depot on 17 February. On the same day recruitment will also be done in Midlands at PUC 8th Avenue and in Gwanda for Matabeleland South.

He said on 20 February recruitment will be done in Mashonaland East (Marondera), Masvingo (PUC Masvingo) and Drill Hall in Bulawayo.

The last batch will be done on 23 February in Mashonaland West (Chinhoyi), Manicaland (Mutare), Matabeleland North (Hwange) and Mashonaland Central (Bindura).

Asst Comm Nyathi said prospective candidates must be aged between 18 and 22 years and have a minimum of five Ordinary Level passes which include Mathematics, English Language and Sciences attained in not more than two sittings.

“Potential applicants should also bring National Identification Card, Long Birth Certificates and Educational certificates. In addition, the applicants should have a good background with no criminal record and then go through the whole police internal process,” he said.