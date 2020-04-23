Police face arrest for buying maize meal in uniform

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

POLICE will arrest any of its members that will cunningly abuse their uniforms to circumvent queuing to purchase maize meal at retail shops, an official said.

In a communique to all police stations in Bulawayo, Officer Commanding Bulawayo Commissioner Parton Mbangwa said it has come to his attention that some unscrupulous members of the force are unwarrantedly using their uniforms as “passports” to purchase maize meal at shops.

“This office observed with great concern the level of serious contempt and disregard of Police Standard of discipline in Central Business District and various locations in Bulawayo. Members are seen moving around carrying bags of mealie-meal in uniform. It is against this background that, with immediate effect cease to purchase mealie-meal in police uniforms,” he said.

Comm Mbangwa said further said: “Anyone who shall be seen loaded with mealie-meal in their person whilst in police uniform will be arrested and disciplinary action taken”.

He said arrangements have been made for members of the force to buy maize meal from their stations.

“Officers and member-in-charge stations are thus directed to compile lists of members under their command and forward them to this headquarters as arrangements have already been made with millers to deliver the commodity at police camps for your convenience,” said Comm Mbangwa.

There has been an adverse shortage of maize meal as the country grapples from two consecutive dry spells.

@DNsingo