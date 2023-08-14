Police games continue

By Luzibo Kasondela

THE Bulawayo Province Zimbabwe Republic Police Inter-Stations Football League programme enters Week 16 on Wednesday with a number of matches around the city.

Besides maintaining law and order, Police are very part of the community leading ordinary lives that also need exercise and recreation. The league also helps officers from different stations socialize which is integral in the discharge of their duties.

Topping tomorrow’s programme will be the match pitting log leaders Entumbane who will square off with second placed on the log CID FC. It is a must watch match with previous games having drawn good crowds.

Two points separate the two with the detectives (CID) yet to taste defeat with Entumbane coached by Highlanders Fc vice chairman Sifiso Siziba who is the officer in charge.

Entumbane are on 30 points.

Still at Crescent Sports Club on Wednesday, ZRP Mzilikazi will face Traffic.

Mzilikazi have been in good form of late.

Inconsistent third placed Tshabalala who are on 27 points with Mzilikazi will play host to Hillside who started badly but have improved.

In another encounter Administrators Police Headquarters will be up against Njube FC at Police ceremonial home of football Ross Camp.

Cowdray Park travel across town to face Donnington Police at Barham Green Sports Club.

Fixtures

CID V Entumbane, Traffic v Mzilikazi, PHQ V Njube, Donnington v Cowdray Park, Mkulumane v Magwegwe, Tshabalala v Hillside, Sauerstown v West Commonange, Pumula v Khumalo