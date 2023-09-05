Police games resumes after a short break.

Luzibo Kasondela

THE Bulawayo Province Zimbabwe Republic Police Inter-Stations Football League fixtures resume tomorrow after taking a two weeks break as officers were on national duty, maintaining law and order during just ended Harmonised Elections.

The league is a source of entertainment for both members of the force and the public as they are seen thronging different stadia every Wednesdays watching the world’s most beautiful game.

Heading into the break Entumbane FC were comfortable at the top of the log of 17 teams with 33 points having only drawn twice and lost once.

Mzilikazi were just two points shy of the log leaders Entumbane on 31.

Meanwhile the inconsistent and unpredictable Tshabalala and CID (The Detectives) find themselves third and fourth respectively on 28 points each though Tshabalala has a better goal difference.

Joseph Zimba of Mzilikazi is the league’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals, following closely on nine goals each are CID captain Elvis Wilson, Mgcini Mpofu of Entumbane and Lameck Fakondo of Sauerspark FC.

As the league action resumes tomorrow log leaders Entumbane have a tricky assignment when they play host to Sauerspark at Crescent Sports Club, a must watch game which promises fireworks as the latter has been the league’s dark horse.

Tshabalala make a trip to the stubborn Njube at Mtshede Primary School. Mzilikazi FC who have been doing their business quietly host Nkulumane FC at Nguboyenja as Donnington make the longest trip across town to Western Commonage’ s home ground Ndola in Iminyela.

Bulawayo Central play host to the Bulawayo Province’s (PHQ) affectionately known as the Administrators.

Most improved Hillside will be at home to the 2019 Champions Traffic.

Last but not least a Nkulumane District derby is on the cards at Marisha where Magwegwe will clash with Pumula.

Fixtures:

Khumalo vs CID, Byo Central vs PHQ, Hillside vs Traffic, Magwegwe vs Pumula, Westcom vs Donnington, Mzilikazi vs Nkulumane, Njube vs Tshabalala and Entumbane vs Sauerspark.