Police games takes a short break.

By Luzibo Kasondela

THE Bulawayo Province Zimbabwe Republic Police Inter-Stations Football League will take a break today as officers are on national duty, maintaining low and order during the elections.

The league had become a source of entertainment for both members of the force and communities as hordes of city residents are seen on Wednesdays watching the games.

Like the rest of the world police teams provide opportunities for young members to play sporting disciplines of their choice and grow professional if the talent levels are high. For the average athlete it’s a chance to play sport for recreation purposes and a place to socialise whose benefits are social intercourse good for them for work relations.

Heading into the break Entumbane FC are seated comfortable at the top of the log of 17 teams with 33 points having only drawn twice and lost once.

The draw by Mzilikazi and Traffic sees the former maintain second spot on 31 points, two points shy of the log leaders Entumbane.

Mzilikazi and Traffic played a 2-2 draw last week.

Meanwhile in the last round of matches inconsistent and unpredictable Tshabalala are third on 28 points same number with the Detectives CID FC who suffered their first defeat at home to Entumbane FC when they lost 4-1.

The detectives have an inferior goal difference to Tshabalala who drew 0-0 with Hillside Police.

Sauers/Qpark overpowered West Commonage 2-0 to stay fifth and within sight of leaders.

Joseph Zimba of Mzilikazi is the league’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals.

CID captain Elvis Wilson, Mgcini Mpofu of Entumbane and Lameck Fakondo are on nine goals.

When league action resumes next week on Wednesday, log leaders Entumbane will play host to Sauers/Qpark at Crescent Sports Club.

When game resumes, the fixtures will be as follows,

Khumalo vs CID, Byo Central vs PHQ, Hillside vs Traffic, Magwegwe vs Pumula, Westcom vs Donnington, Mzilikazi vs Nkulumane, Njube vs Tshabalala and Entumbane vs Sauers/Qpark.

Last matches results

CID 1-4 Entumbane, Donnington 1-0 Cowdray Park, PHQ 0-1 Njube, Traffic 2-2 Mzilikazi, Sauers/Qpark 2-0 West Comm, Nkulumane 0-1 Magwegwe, Tshabalala 0-0 Hillside, Pumula 2-0 Khumalo

Log

Team P W D L F A Pts

Entumbane 15 10 3 2 35 13 33

Mzilikazi 15 10 4 1 34 14 31

Tshabalala 15 8 4 3 37 11 28

Cid 15 9 4 2 31 21 28

Sauers/Qpark 15 7 3 5 26 23 24

Njube 15 5 7 3 25 19 22

PHQ 15 6 4 5 18 12 22

Traffic 15 5 6 4 26 24 21

Donnington 15 6 3 6 17 26 21

Byo Central 15 5 5 5 24 21 20

Nkulumane 15 5 3 7 23 25 18

Cowdray Park 16 5 3 8 20 23 18

Hillside 15 4 4 7 19 23 16

Magwegwe 15 4 4 7 17 38 16

Pumula 15 3 3 9 15 30 12

Khumalo 15 2 2 11 12 30 8

West Comm 15 2 2 11 11 8