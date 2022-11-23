Police hunt for attempted murder suspect

Clementine Phulu, Sunday news Reporter

POLICE in Guyu, Gwanda District, have launched a manhunt for a 17-year-old boy from Ndive Village who allegedly axed his neighbour in a misunderstanding over donkeys that had encroached into his field.

The accused has been identified as Clopas Ndlovu a domestic worker. According to the police, last Friday at around 5pm the complainant was herding donkeys which then diverted the root and encroached into the accused person’s field.

The two then got into a verbal fight which then ended up being physical where the accused then axed the complainant twice on the head, leaving him lying unconscious on the ground.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident and discouraged the use of weapons in solving disputes.

“We discourage use of weapons in solving disputes and we are also appealing for the information that might led to the arrest of the accused person,” he said.

End//.