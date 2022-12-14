Police hunt for murder suspects

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 33-year-old man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo died upon admission to Mpilo Central Hospital after being assaulted and stabbed by a group of fellow imbibers at a sport bar last Sunday.

The now deceased has been identified as Perseverance Ncube.

According to the police, on Sunday at around 10pm, Ncube was drinking beer at the sports bar when a misunderstanding between him and a female patron broke out over an undisclosed issue.

Ncube is then alleged to have picked a piece of brick and hit the woman once on the head.

Other patrons intervened and assaulted Ncube.

The following day at around 1:30 am, Ncube was found lying in a pool of blood in front of a nearby night club with a stab wound on the left side of the chest. An ambulance was summoned which ferried him to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Ncube passed away the following day.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to amicably solve their disputes to avoid unnecessary quarrels and fights.

“Police urges members of the public to amicably solve their disputes so as to avoid unnecessary quarrels and fights especially under the influence of alcohol as this leads to serious injuries and loss of lives. We are also appealing to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” she said.