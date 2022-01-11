Police launch manhunt for cattle rustler

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South have launched a manhunt for a suspected cattle rustler who stole 95 cattle valued at over US$60 000.

In a statement in December, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the cattle went missing from CSC Dubani Ranch in Collen Bawn between April and November last year.

According to the police’s Twitter account, the suspected rustler has been identified as Brighton Siziba from Tibeli area in Guyu.

“Police in Matabeleland South are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Siziba of Tibeli area, Guyu in connection with a case of Stock theft which occurred between 28 March and 21 November 2021 last year,” said the police.

Seven branded cattle have since been recovered from the suspect’s kraal.

“Police recovered seven branded cattle from the suspect’s kraal, all valued at US$4200. The cattle were positively identified by the complainant and the suspect fled from the scene,” said the police.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

The stolen cattle included 45 cows, 35 heifers and 15 steers.