Police nab 35 illegal gold panners in Byo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo on Sunday arrested 35 suspected illegal gold miners at Happy Valley Mine as the law enforcers clamp down on illegal gold panning.

Escalating violent crimes coupled by with illegal mining has seen the police descending on these illegal gold miners to curb this criminal activity.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrests.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested 35 accused persons in connection with illegal gold mining at Happy Valley mine. Circumstances are that on 07 March 2022 at around 430pm, the police who were patrolling in search of illegal miners arrived at Happy Valley mine were they met the complainant.

“At the mine, the team observed that illegal miners were carrying out mining activities at a certain homestead and attending to leaking cyanide tanks at the main mine site others heaping gold ore whilst under guard of Machache Security Company,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson further revealed that various items were recovered including three fire arms belonging to the security company for protection of property and cash in transit.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to desist from illegal mining as they will be working in dangerous environments where there is no safety ending up being trapped or killed in the shafts. @nyeve14