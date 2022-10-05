Police nab three How Mine robbery suspects

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THREE suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that allegedly got away with 11.9 kilogrammes of gold and four guns in the How Mine robbery heist on Tuesday in Bulawayo have been arrested.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on 4 October 2022 at the 21 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11.6 kilogrammes of gold on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen,” he said in a statement.

“Police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo. Detectives reacted to the report and recovered car keys, three 9mm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303 rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes.

“Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Moyo.”

As part of their investigations, police are said to have arrested Moyo who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested. Earnest was reportedly arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

Meanwhile, other suspects involved in the heist are still on the run with the police appealing for information which may lead to their arrest.

“The suspects’ accomplices who include Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, Diva (no further particulars known) and six other unknown suspects are on the run.

“Armed robbery syndicates, including company employees and associates leaking information to criminals are warned that their days are numbered. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or Bulawayo Operations on (242) 7488 36 or report at any nearest Police Station,” said the police spokesperson.