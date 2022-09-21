Police operation descends on pirate taxis

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have launched an operation against illegal pirate taxi operators in Bulawayo’s Central Business District.

The operation that is composed of Bulawayo Central Traffic and a Troop from the Support Unit has brought business in most parts of the town that are near illegal pick up points to a stand still.

Sunday News witnessed some of the high speed chases at City Hall, First avenue (Harare road), Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street between Third and Fourth Avenue as well as along Sixth Avenue.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he would shed more light as the operation progresses.

Illegal commuter omnibuses as well as mshikashikas mostly Honda Fits are being targeted by the operation. Two UD trucks and three highway patrol cars are carrying out the operation.