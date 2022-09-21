Police operation descends on pirate taxis

21 Sep, 2022 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Police operation descends on pirate taxis

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have launched an operation against illegal pirate taxi operators in Bulawayo’s Central Business District.

The operation that is composed of Bulawayo Central Traffic and a Troop from the Support Unit has brought business in most parts of the town that are near illegal pick up points to a stand still.

Sunday News witnessed some of the high speed chases at City Hall, First avenue (Harare road), Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street between Third and Fourth Avenue as well as along Sixth Avenue.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he would shed more light as the operation progresses.

Illegal commuter omnibuses as well as mshikashikas mostly Honda Fits are being targeted by the operation. Two UD trucks and three highway patrol cars are carrying out the operation.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting