Police seek rogue Bosso fans

POLICE are on the hunt for alleged Highlanders supporters wanted in connection with a looting spree of alcohol in a supermarket in Kwekwe.

The incident allegedly took place when a group of travelling Bosso fans ransacked a supermarket on their way from an away match against Ngezi Platinum on 30 July.

Bosso beat the home team one nil to extend their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership on the afternoon before the looting incident.

This police manhunt was revealed by Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda at a mid-year meeting held at the clubhouse last Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate that we still have supporters among us who continue to soil the name of the club by engaging in unruly behaviour.

“We received complaints that a group of supporters who travelled for an away match looted a supermarket, stealing alcohol. We can’t be certain if they are indeed Highlanders supporters because anyone can wear a Bosso jersey and behave in a manner that goes against the values, principles and tradition of Highlanders,” said Sibanda.

The Highlanders boss said the club will cooperate with law enforcement authorities to apprehend the alleged looters.

“Police have been handed the security footage of the incident and if they ask us to assist them apprehend the culprits, we will certainly do so.

“We have a security department that can assist us and say; the people on that footage are so and so, and these are their addresses.

“They (looters) are known to you (Highlanders members and supporters) so please help us spread the word to say what they are doing is wrong,” pleaded Sibanda.

The supporters allegedly ran rampage in a major supermarket in the Kwekwe city centre.

Several calls to Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko’s cell phone could not connect on yesterday.

In the same mid-year meeting, club board chairman Luke Mnkandla, however, praised Bosso supporters for a peaceful 2023 half season of the Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

When fans throw missiles into the pitch, for whatever reasons, the club is hauled before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

Each guilty verdict carries a fine of US$2 000. In previous seasons, Bosso has lost in excess of US$20 000 with cases of supporters’ misconduct spiraling out of hand.

So far this Castle Lager Premiership season, the trend has been on a downward trend.

“We would like to commend our members and supporters in general for good behaviour that has seen less cases of missile throwing at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Throwing missiles and invading the pitch hurts the club financially so we are happy that the first half of the 2023 season has been peaceful,” said Mnkandla.