Police to impound Mshikashika, pirate taxis

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has warned pirate taxis known as Mshikashika and private commuter omnibuses who defied the Government directive to register with Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) to either comply or risk their vehicles being impounded by law enforcers.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Government said it was concerned with these pirate public transport operators who have become a marauding menace in cities and towns.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is concerned with the Illegal Operation of private kombis which ply urban routes in Harare and other urban centers. Government strongly advises the private operators and the public, that urban transport services for the carriage of passengers, is restricted to those provided by the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) as provided for in Section 2(a) of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order 2020,” reads part of the statement.

Government said law enforcement agents would soon descent on Mshikashika and restore sanity in the urban transport services.

“Government is committed to have sanity in the urban (Intra-city) transport services, and Law enforcement agents have the authority to penalize those who contravene the Law. As for Pirate vehicles (Mshikashika), they are illegal. Any kombi or bus operator trying to ply intra-city routes in Harare or any City/ Town in Zimbabwe without a ZUPCO sticker, Pirate vehicles (Mshikashika), all vehicles using undesignated pick up points, risk being penalized and having their vehicles seized as provided for in the obtaining legislation,” reads the statement.

Government said the country was not yet safe from Covid-19 as witnessed by the new cases and there was need for citizens to remain vigilant and minimize the possible spreading on the pandemic.

“This is a Health induced Transport Strategy, that is meant to ensure that the further spread of COVID 19 is contained .The Country is not yet out of the woods ,since we still have cases of COVID 19.The regulations were put in place to Prevent, Contain ,and Treat COVID 19, are not meant to disadvantage those who invested in the Transport ,or any other sector, but to ensure that the objectives of the regulations are met. We note with great concern, that the operators who resist working with ZUPCO are usually those that are not registered, and do not meet the requirements.

“We direct that private kombi and bus operators who intend to operate in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and any other town or urban area, register and work with ZUPCO. Those who wish to join the partnership should register their intention to do so with ZUPCO. The service is open to all kombi and bus owners who meet the stated requirements,” reads the statement.