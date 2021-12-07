Police warn Covid-19 lockdown violators

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE police have warned members of the public against violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations, saying they have since increased patrols in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Last week President Mnangagwa announced new measures to the Level Two lockdown after noting a sharp increase in new cases which included having the curfew running from 9pm to 6am.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those who disregard the lockdown regulations will face the full wrath of the law.

“The police implore members of the public to observe the curfew period which runs from 9pm to 6am. Members of the public who are not part of the essential service exempted by the Government to move during this period, should strictly comply and assist in the maintenance of the law and order.

“The police will ensure that the law takes its course on all the members of the public who disregard the curfew order without any valid reason. All social gatherings or activities allowed by the Government should be cleared by 9pm,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The police further urged members of the public to avoid all unnecessary movements, saying patrols would be intensified as they up efforts in implementing the Covid-19 regulations.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they would take action against anyone who tries to enter and leave the country without following Covid-19 regulations and against those assisting in the smuggling of goods into the country without following customs formalities.

“This includes bus operators and crew who are moving at night and violating the curfew order and at the same time assisting smugglers bring in smuggled goods into the country without following customs and excise formalities.

“We urge the public to cooperate with police officers as they perform their duties. Any form of corruption by the police officers or a member of the public will be decisively dealt with,” said the national spokesperson.