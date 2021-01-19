Police warn curfew violators

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

CURFEW violators have been warned that as from Tuesday police will be coming down hard on them to ensure that everyone adheres to all conditions that were set under the level four lockdown regulations.

As part of provisions of the Covid-19 necessitated national lockdown a 6pm to 6am curfew was declared as part of means of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement the Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will be out in full force to ensure that the public adheres to the stipulated curfew.

Ass Comm Nyathi said those traveling between cities should make their traveling arrangements on time so that they do not break curfew.

“Movements, whether on foot or motorised are not allowed during the curfew period and anyone found walking or driving will be arrested with vehicles impounded.

“Those traveling between cities should plan their journeys early so that they do not breach the curfew order,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He revealed that last Saturday police had a torrid time along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, at the Norton tollgate, where there were long queues past the curfew time.

Meanwhile, Ass Comm Nyathi revealed that on Monday 2 336 people were arrested in the country for contravening lockdown regulations.

“Of those arrested 890 were for unnecessary movement during the national lockdown and 920 for failure to wear face masks, bringing the total cumulative arrests to 341 251 since 30 March 2020,” said the national police spokesperson.