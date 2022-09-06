Police warn residents against using pirate taxis

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO residents have been warned against the use of illegal pirate taxis (Mshikashika) owing to the rise in cases of robbery of people using the vehicles.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said this while confirming a case where a man was robbed by three unknown suspects in a silver Honda Fit.

The complainant (40), who is a tailor, boarded the silver Honda Fit at Emagetsini Bus Stop near Emakhandeni along Luveve road in route headed to the Central Business District.

The vehicle had three occupants and as they reached 3rd Aenue towards the robots the driver turned left and drove at a high speed towards Amakhosi cultural centre. One of the accused persons produced an okapi knife and threated to kill the complainant.

The man lost US$400 and RTGS200 to the robbers who told him to run away without looking back.

“This is one of the many cases committed by mshikashika, Honda Fits in particular, where people are always making reports but not listening to pleas of the police to stop boarding imshikashika. We are still carrying out investigations and we are seeking any information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons,” said Insp Ncube.

