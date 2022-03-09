Policies should be set up to address sextortion

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

WOMEN have identified sextortion as one of the prevailing challenges that needs to be addressed in society.

This was revealed during a Women’s Symposium hosted by the Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) as part of Commemorations of the 2022 International Women’s Day,

Sextortion refers to the broad category of sexual exploitation in which abuse of power is the means of coercion, as well as to the category of sexual exploitation in which threatened release of sexual images or information is the means of coercion.

Sextortion employs non-physical forms of coercion to extort sexual favors from the victim and it has been gaining prevalence around communities, but due to the intimacy involved it goes highly unreported.

Responding to questions in a plenary session, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bulawayo Metropolitan, Honourable Jasmine Toffa said: “We need to find a solution to addressing sextortion and relevant policies should be set up in this regard. Most of the times poverty is the leading factor that results in people being victims of sextortion.”

She said some of the issues that needed to be addressed was lack of documentation for some people which would result in them being prey to extorters as they try to find survival means.

Bulawayo Superior Courts Chief Public Prosecutor, Mrs Tariro Rosa Takuva said sextortion was another form of corruption which was done under the cover of darkness and sometimes the proof was hard to get.

“In terms of a sextortion case, between the two people involved one should be willing to talk. People need to be capacitated with the information that they are able to get a job, pass at university among other things without sextortion.

“It is us women who pull each other down, why can’t we believe we have the capabilities to avoid sextortion,” she said.

TIZ legal and advocacy officer, Miss Thubelihle Ncube said sextortion has gained prominence over the years.

She said sextortion was one of the gender-specific forms of corruption which are disproportionately experienced by women, a phenomenon where sexual favours are used as a currency for corrupt practices.

Miss Ncube said sextortion continues to hinder women’s economic development mainly because they have lived for a long time without any laws/legal frameworks that criminalise it.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

TIZ as a global coalition against corruption, is focusing on gender mainstreaming and women empowerment in the fight against corruption.

It has long recognized that gender equality must be integral to sustainable development. However, corruption is a major obstacle to sustainable development, as it affects all five pillars of sustainable development – people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnerships.