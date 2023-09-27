Policy framework to tackle sexual harassment in the media sector adopted

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has said there is a need to ensure zero tolerance to sexual harassment at workplaces in the media sector, as cases of sexual harassment have become prevalent in the sector.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Media Awards Sector Sexual Harassment Policy Validation Workshop in Harare, said the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said all sexes were now being affected by sexual harassment.

“This has actually become a scourge with sex pests on the prowl, thus making our newsrooms unsafe. In the past sexual harassment was widespread among females however, all sexes are now being affected.

“Sexual harassment is a vice prevalent in most countries and Zimbabwe is no exception. It is a global societal problem that undermines integrity, credibility and quality of work. Victims of sexual harassment may experience a range of negative consequences, including physical and mental health problems, career interruptions and disruptions,” he said.

He said his Ministry values employees in the media sector with an obligation to ensure a safe working environment especially now as we nudge towards the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by the year 2030.

The Minister said this as sustained by Development Goals (SDGs) Goal number five which states that, “Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.”

He added: “I am made to understand that the Media Sectoral Harassment Policy initiative is a response to public outcry for urgent interventions by Government. My Ministry is equally concerned about this challenge after interactions with various stakeholders at different fora where the issue continued to recur.”

Minister Muswere said it was encouraging that the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) which is mandated to regulate the media industry by the Constitution, has seen it necessary and urgent that there be a policy framework to provide redress in instances where cases of sexual harassment are reported in the media working environment.

He said the workplace needs to be safe for everyone to enjoy work and be productive, while the policy was a step in the right direction and will encourage victims to come forward and report cases of sexual harassment.

“I implore the media managers to be guided by morality and work ethics. The media must extensively cover and expose cases of sexual harassment without fear of favour. Sexual is like any other crime which should be reported promptly. This policy will protect sexual harassment victims so that they do not fear to report for fear of victimization.”

The Minister said Zimbabwe was a signatory to and made commitments to a number of international human rights treaties aimed at guaranteeing the rights and safety for all in various circumstances.

While, the Constitution of Zimbabwe Section 56, provides a strong framework for the protection and promotion of the rights of women and men, girls and boys in Zimbabwe. It recognises the equality of all persons and goes further to explicitly outlaw discrimination on the grounds of sex or gender.

Among other efforts, he said the country also enacted the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act whose mandate is to provide for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to perform investigate and make recommendations on the removal of barriers to the attainment of full gender equality.