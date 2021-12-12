Politburo tackles internal provincial elections

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE ruling Zanu-PF will convene a Politburo meeting on Wednesday where among other issues, the party will deliberate on their internal provincial elections that had been set before the end of this month.

The party had set the end of this year for all districts to have completed their internal elections and the commencement of the provincial elections, as they upped their mobilisation drive ahead of the 2023 elections.

The provincial elections come as the revolutionary party prepares for the elective congress next year.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the pending Politburo meeting.

“The meeting was initially scheduled for last Wednesday but will now take place this coming Wednesday where that matter (provincial elections) will be deliberated therefore we can only comment after the meeting when we make the necessary resolution,” said Dr Mpofu.

Earlier in the week, Dr Mpofu was quoted as saying the party’s restructuring exercise would go on until the 2023 elections.

“Our internal democracy has never been divisive. Instead, it has been rigorous in its competitive outlook. So there is a tendency from those observing processes of our internal democracy to think that our elections are divisive.

“Like any other competitive platform, election contradictions do not translate to acute institutional conflict,” explained Dr Mpofu.

The revolutionary party is working on setting up structures, which will triumph in the 2023 harmonised elections.

It is targeting to mobilise more than 5 million members with four million already in the bag.

Speaking at the National Tree Planting commemorations at Masvingo Primary School in Mberengwa District last Saturday President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for the party to up its mobilisation drive so as to resoundingly triumph in the 2023 elections.

The President noted that the pending by-elections set for March next year will be the major test for the party, which they should aim to pass resoundingly.

“The country’s heritage is in your hands, do not sell out, our independence came through sacrifices not these political organisations sent by the West to try and reverse the gains of independence.

“You all have the power, that power being your votes, please vote wisely.

“I know we have a lot of people that are coming from the opposition MDC coming back home to rejoin Zanu-PF, let us welcome them back but ensuring that they are not coming back just to go back to the opposition,” he said.