POSB rolls out additional ATMs

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

LEADING financial services provider, People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has rolled out 15 advanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across its service centres to enhance customer experience and convenience.

This is the first batch of the 30 ATMs project rollout, with more ATMs already on their way into the country. Of the 15 ATMs, five are cash deposit accepting machines.

In a statement, POSB chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Garainashe Changunda said the launch of the ATMs was just one of the initiatives that POSB was implementing to take banking services to the people.

“This is in line with our mission to provide simple, responsive, innovative and inclusive financial solutions through modern technologies. The state-of-the-art ATMs will complement the bank’s efforts to enhance customer services and convenience. While the Bank has established robust digital platforms and encourages its customers to use these for non-cash transactions, we are also cognisant of the diversity of our clientele base and their unique needs, therefore, the ATMs will bring convenience to those in need of cash.”

He said they were also privy to the digital divide and as part of their thrust to promote financial inclusion, they were building a vast agent network, ensuring that even those in remote areas with limited access to digital platforms, can still access banking service in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

Mr Changunda said in addition to the ATMs, they were also running alternative payments sites for pensioners.

“The bank uses more than 30 Zimpost offices during pensioners’ paydays to allow the elderly to access their National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and government pension payouts conveniently in their local areas without having to travel long distances. In partnership with Zimpost, POSB has also introduced agent off-the-counter services in strategic areas where the POSB customers can access the bank’s services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, loan applications and opening of instant accounts, among other services.”

He said this was at selected Zimpost offices, including Zimpost Nkayi, Ngundu, Harare Main Post office, Gutu and Mt Darwin, while more Zimpost offices will soon be added to offer off-the-counter services.

Going forward, Mr Changunda said customers can expect more ATMs in convenient locations, more Zimpost offices offering off-counter services and enhanced digital services on the existing and new platforms. He said plans to launch a virtual service centre were already underway.