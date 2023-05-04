POSB unveils 24/7 contact centre

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE People’s Own Saving Bank (POSB) has unveiled a 24/7 contact centre to provide round-the-clock service to its customers and partners.

The contact centre will handle all inquiries, complaints and feedback related to POSB’s products and services, such as savings accounts, loans, cards, investments and other banking services.

In a statement, POSB said the 24/7 contact centre was part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its customer experience and satisfaction, as well as to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of its customers.

“With a 24/7 contact centre, customers can reach POSB anytime, anywhere, through various channels, including phone, email, website chat and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,” read part of the statement.

POSB public relations manager, Mr David Makacha said: “We are delighted to unveil our 24/7 contact centre, which reflects our commitment to enhancing customer experience and satisfaction. We understand that our customers have different preferences and lifestyles and we want to be available to them whenever they need us.”

“Whether they have a question about their account balance, need help with a loan application, or want to give us some feedback, they can count on us to respond promptly and professionally.”

He said the contact centre was also a testament to their investment in technology and innovation, as they leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance their service quality and efficiency.

Mr Makacha said they have trained their contact centre agents with the latest skills and knowledge to handle various customer scenarios and requests.

“We have also equipped them with modern tools and systems to assist them in providing customers with accurate and personalised solutions. We invite our customers to make use of this 24/7 contact centre and enjoy the convenience and benefits of banking with POSB.”

POSB is a member of the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ), a professional customer experience organisation whose mandate is to promote a culture of service excellence in Zimbabwe.

The unveiling of the 24/7 contact centre comes after the bank recently partnered with Mastercard and ZimSwitch to launch the POSB mastercard debit gold and prepaid cards.