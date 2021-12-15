Postponed Premier Soccer League match day three fixtures on this weekend

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches which were postponed last week will now take place from Friday through to Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Premier Soccer League announced that Harare City face Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Friday. On Saturday, four matches are lined up. Chicken Inn take on Tenax at Luveve, the National Sports Stadium is the venue when Black Rhinos lock horns with Caps United, Whawha and Bulawayo City meet at Ascot Stadium while ZPC Kariba collide with Triangle United at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Sunday sees three matches lined up. Highlanders make the trip to Mutare for a date with Manica Diamonds at Sakubva, Dynamos have a date with Cranborne Bullets at the NSS while Bulawayo Chiefs take on FC Platinum at Luveve.

Only one match went ahead last weekend when Ngezi Platinum Stars thumped Herentals College 3-0 at Baobab Stadium last Saturday to climb to the top of the log.

