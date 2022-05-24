Pot Berry Irrigation scheme roars back to life

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

POT Berry irrigation scheme in Mbalabala’s ward 20, Umzingwane district has roared back to life as government with the support from residents has stepped up efforts to rehabilitate and revatilise irrigation schemes to ensure food security.

The collective efforts from government and members of the scheme who are shareholders has seen the scheme getting a massive boost of US $ 45 000 worth of investment.

Government recently injected more than US $ 10 000 worth of inputs towards the winter cropping program currently being undertaken by the scheme.

With the 8-member team of shareholders also injecting more than US $3000 towards the winter wheat which is already at its germination stage, an excess of US$35 000 has also been injected to rehabilitate the various components of the scheme.

The effects of climate change have seen the dry region of Matabeleland South over the years receiving below average rainfall patterns that hampered on food security.

Government has thus taken a deliberate step to ensure irrigation schemes mitigate these climate change induced food insecurities country wide.

Speaking during a media tour of the scheme this Sunday, Chairperson of the Scheme Mr Gilbert Gumpo heaped praises on government for its support towards the rehabilitation of the scheme.

“This irrigation scheme is under government. We would like to appreciate government for supporting irrigation schemes. Here government supported immensely with land, technical support and inputs. The technical support came through ARDA, Agritex and the Department of irrigation and mechanisation. This scheme has been there for years but had gone down due to dilapidation of machinery like tractors, however we have since rehabilitated and brought in new machinery that is why you see these plantations now,” said Mr Gumpo.

Beyond food security, the scheme has and is set to provide a cocktail of positive developments that range from employment creation to establishment of support institutions like clinics.

“Our objective is to create an Agro-centre in line with government’s vision. We have started employing people from the local community. We have a scheme business manager who comes from ARDA and is paid by the government as well as the scheme supervisor. You might have also had the government talking about the agro-village, in line with that, we expect this scheme to have a clinic and training centre which will be supported by our neighboring institutions like Esigodini Agricultural College. We also look forward to be accommodating students from different institutions for attachments,” said Mr Gumpo.

The scheme business manager Mr Sindiso Mlalazi from ARDA said the scheme had a bright future taking into consideration government support and the partners’ will to invest and ensure the scheme is rehabilitated.

He said: “I have done my assessment on the possibility of the scheme and how it can become viable and can safely say this scheme is on a healthy revitilisation path. We have recently planted 20ha of wheat which part of it is starting to geminate. We are targeting 5 tonnes per hectare. This scheme has a huge potential and see it going far in the next two to three years because of the government support we are getting.

“Government has put in more than US$ 10 000 worth of inputs which include fertilizer and seeds. We also have another funding coming through from the Land bank that is meant for capacity building and I’m sure in a week or two that would have come through. Its working as a shareholder scheme so members have put in money. Looking at my books, they have put more than US $ 3000 towards the planting of this wheat.”

The local leadership is convinced that the path to development starts with a food secure community. Village Head Mano Ndlovu said: “Our people didn’t get anything from the summer cropping season and with this irrigation scheme it is not only going to help those in the scheme but the community at large.”

Umzingwane legislator Brigadier General (RTD) Levi Mayihlome expressed his excitement over the scheme saying it was government policy that each district should have atleast 200 hectares of irrigation. He however pleaded with government to avail more land in the district to expand on these schemes.

“I am very excited about the rejuvenation of the Pot berry irrigation scheme because it’s one the four irrigation schemes we have in Umzingwane that are significant or sizable enough. Others being Zimbili, Khomani and Mzinyathini. The other two serve for Mzinyathini are dysfunctional but this is the only sizable functional one. Government policy has been that each district should get about 200ha of irrigation schemes every year.

“As a constituency we have been crying for our 200ha as well. At long last we have pot berry and it’s a major stride towards food security and we think that if all the schemes can be rehabilitated, similarly like what is happening here at pot berry it will make a huge difference and address issues of food security in the region,” said Brig Gen Mayihlome. [email protected]