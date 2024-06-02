Potraz to boost rural connectivity with Universal Service Fund

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has expressed its commitment to improve telecommunications connectivity in areas normally overlooked by mobile network operators by deploying resources from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The USF is a funding facility established by the Government in 2009 to promote universal access to telecommunications services in the country, especially in under-served areas.

In a recent interview on the sidelines of a consumer and community engagement outreach in Brunapeg, Mangwe District in Matabeleland South Province, Potraz Economics, Tariffs and Competition deputy director, Dr Vengesai Magadzire said continued efforts were being made to ensure that isolated areas have universal access to ICT services.

He said through the fund Potraz last year constructed 32 community information centres (CICs), and distributed more than 7 860 computers to schools and universities, while also funding the relocation of 11 network towers across the country.

“As Potraz we have the USF that has been put aside by the Government so that we carry out towers relocation exercises to areas where there is a need and where possibly the private sector may not see it as of business interest to them.

“The fund ensures there is inclusivity and we have several projects that are lined up such as towers relocation and also even the establishment of separate base stations,” he said.

“So after gathering people’s concerns and understanding their needs here in Brunapeg we will sit down and determine what needs to be done and the solution to bridge the gap so that the challenges that they are facing are addressed. There are areas when you travel you can see three towers in one place, so as Potraz using the USF we will relocate some of the towers to areas that need them and mobile operators can then come and share the infrastructure in that particular area.”

Dr Magadzire who is also in charge of consumer protection and affairs, said their priority was taking telecommunications services to the marginalised areas of the country.

He said as they pursue and promote inclusivity, they wanted to ensure that no one and no place was left behind in as far as telecommunications services are concerned, in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy for the attainment of Vision 2030.

“We also have a CIC that we set up here in Brunapeg which is one of the instruments we use among the key projects we are rolling out to ensure that everyone is included even in the very remote areas. The CIC is a hub for communities to utilise and access free internet services, computer and printing services as well as ICT training,” said Mr Magadzire.

Simelamela East village head, Mr Phillip Moyo said in the Mabuledi area network connectivity was a challenge.

“Most people end up using sim cards from Botswana. This is because we fail to access local networks. We are happy about the engagement we had with Potraz and they assured us that they will take up our challenges for our issues to be addressed,” said Mr Moyo.

The consumer and community engagement outreach was a joint consumer education roadshow done by Potraz, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz).

The event focused on fair digital financial services, data protection, consumer protection, public procurement, consumer rights and responsibilities among other topics.

This also comes as most local services are now riding on digital technologies for e-commerce activities like purchasing basic commodities, paying bills and e-government services.