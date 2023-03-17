Prayer warrior gets copper cable thief arrested

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 27-year-old copper cable thief was arrested by Bulawayo Police at Umguza in Greenlands farm on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off from a resident.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He said police appreciated members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the accused person, Tyson Ncube.

Police said a male adult was conducting prayers in a bushy area near Greenlands farm when he saw the accused person, Ncube who was driving a Toyota Hilux dropping two accused persons about 50m away from where he was praying.

The accused persons started rolling and hiding copper cables in a swamp area while Ncube drove off. The informant called the call and managed to apprehend Ncube as he was driving away. Ncube was interviewed by the police but denied any wrongdoing.

However, police officers searched the area and they recovered an orange electricity marshalling kiosk, a black electricity breaker, and two cooling fans on the ground. They also recovered foour by 50-meter Zesa underground copper cables which were hidden in a swamp.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to report all suspicious persons who might be dealing in illegal copper, and anyone found tempering with electricity equipment at any nearest police station. We also appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining two accused persons who are still at large to report at any nearest police station,” said insp Ncbe.