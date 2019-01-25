Premier soccer league 2019 season kick off date announced

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will get underway on 30 March with the PSL to start ground checks as from 29 January to 12 February.

In a statement released by their communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare on Friday, the PSL said the league matches will kick off on Saturday 30 March with assessment of stadiums between 29 January and 12 February.

“The 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 30 March 2019. In preparation for the start of the season, the PSL will conduct stadium inspections from 29 January to 12 February 2019,’’read the PSL statement.

An induction workshop will be conducted for the four teams that have been promoted into the PSL in order for them to have an appreciation of what is expected from them.

“Further, an induction workshop for the newly promoted PSL clubs will be held on 8 February 2019. This is meant to equip the new clubs with knowledge and expertise in the operations of the league.”

The PSL clubs have also been directed to present their player registration documents by 22 February in order for the players to be issued with licences while the transfer window will close on 31 March. Fixtures for the 2019 season are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

FC Platinum are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, having won the title for two seasons in a row.

PSL chairman, Farai Jere at the end of last year pushed for a change in the Zimbabwean season, in line with the international football calendar. That was however deferred at the Zifa Assembly held on 16 December, with the league to kick off in March like it has been the case over the years.

