Premier Soccer League EGM for Bulawayo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) club bosses meet at an extraordinary general meeting in Bulawayo tomorrow (Saturday) to review the present season as well as plan for next season.

The meeting which is taking place at a local city hotel comes on the eve of the Chibuku Super Cup final pitting first time finalists Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals.

With the duo clashing at Barbourfields Stadium the next day, the league’s board of governors will not be in a hurry to finish the EGM like they did in 2019 when they held the meeting on the morning of the Chibuku Super Cup final between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

PSL chief executive committee Kennedy Ndebele confirmed Saturday’s meeting which includes among other things the chairman’s report and the financial report.

“The PSL EGM is on Saturday, 19 November in Bulawayo. It’s basically to review the season and make provisional preparations for 2023. On provisional preparations for 2023, we will look at the provisional season start date, induction workshops with all the 18 clubs’ representatives.

“We will look at the Club Licensing, attendances and the effects of Covid-19,” said Ndebele.

The PSL resumed action after Covid-19 with a Chibuku Super Cup that was played in a round robin format and won by FC Platinum last year.

In November 2021, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kicked off on a low start with 30 percent of fans allowed at the stadiums.

The championship ran into 2022, with league games finishing last weekend when FC Platinum were presented with their fourth trophy.

In the past years, it was at the end of season EGM where the PSL would introduce promoted teams.

Harare City, Bulawayo City, Tenax CS FC and Whawha have been relegated and are being replaced by Simba Bhora (Northern Region), Premiership returnees Hwange (Southern Region), Green Fuels (Eastern Region) and Central Region Soccer League’s Sheasham.

Meanwhile, with reports that Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has been shown exit at the Harare giants, it will be interesting to note who will represent DeMbare at tomorrow’s meeting.

