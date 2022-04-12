Premier Soccer League takes a break for Easter

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break during the Easter period with action to resume on 23 April.

On Tuesday, the PSL announced that the action is being halted. A mouthwatering encounter between FC Platinum and Highlanders at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane is the highlight of week 12 of the action.

“We take a break this weekend for the Easter holidays, Castle Lager PSL action resumes on the 23rd of April,’’ read the brief statement from the PSL.

The break will allow the most supported teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos an opportunity to prepare for the Independence Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium on Independence Day without any distractions.

All the teams have so far played 11 matches each with Dynamos on top of the log on 23 points, the same as Chicken Inn but the Glamour Boys have a superior goal difference.

Dynamos and Highlanders failed to take advantage of the incentive from their sponsors, Sakunda Holdings who undertook players from the two teams US$200 each if they had won their respective matches. First it was the DeMbare players who stuttered against Ngezi Platinum Stars, with the two teams playing out a goalless draw at Baobab Stadium.

Highlanders probably had a better chance against Cranborne Bullets, a team in relegation zone. Bosso was however stunned as they found themselves 2-0 down early into the match before they fought hard to earn a 2-2 draw. Adrian Silla and Lynoth Chikuhwa were on target for Bosso.

Title chasing Chicken Inn were shocked by Whawha who hammered them 3-0 at Ascot Stadium.

Herentals burst the Triangle United burble with a 1-0 triumph at the National Sports Stadium. Before that, Triangle had won two and drawn one. Prince Charma scored the goal for Herentals to hand the students their fifth win of the season.

FC Platinum triumphed 2-0 over Bulawayo City while Caps United were 1-0 victorious against Yadah. [email protected]_29