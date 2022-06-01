Premier Soccer League to go on mid season break

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a break after this weekend’s fixtures, with the action to resume on 25 June.

In a statement, the PSL urged all clubs to communicate with stadium owners to make sure that all maintenance work is carried out during the break.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two week break after the conclusion of Match Day 17 fixtures scheduled for 3-5 June 2022. PSL matches will resume on Saturday 25 June 2022. We advise clubs to liaise with stadium owners to ensure that all the necessary stadium maintenance work is done during this period,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

It is the second time that the 2021/22 season, which started in November last year is taking a break. Action was halted heading into the festive period last year and only resumed after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations

Most of the teams in the PSL have played 16 matches while Highlanders still have two of their matches still to be decided in the boardroom after being abandoned due to crowd trouble. Bosso’s first match that was not finished was against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium which ended at 1-1 when police threw teargas following crowd trouble when the home team was awarded a contentious penalty with five minutes to go.

Highlanders also had their match against fierce rivals Dynamos abandoned when DeMbare fans invaded the pitch and uprooted the Mpilo End goalpost. While the fans were eventually cleared, there was not enough light for the encounter to resume.

