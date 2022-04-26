Premier Soccer League wants Zifa referees committee to act on match officials’ performance

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League is waiting for a report from the Zimbabwe Republic Police over the violence which occurred in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and Highlanders at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement released today (Wednesday), the PSL said they had received match reports from that particular encounter, with all that is left being the statement from ZRP before disciplinary proceedings can kick in.

“The Premier Soccer League has received match reports from FC Platinum and Highlanders FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match on 23 April 2022 at Mandava Stadium. We are currently awaiting a report from the Zimbabwe Republic Police before commencing disciplinary procedures. The PSL is concerned about acts of violence and hooliganism in football and is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution,’’ read the PSL statement.

“We urge clubs to engage their supporters to refrain from breaching PSL Rules and Regulations to ensure safety at football matches. Fans should be aware that the referee’s decision is final. Encroaching onto the pitch before, during and after a match is an offence that results in a serious punishment for clubs,’’ continued the PSL.

The PSL stated that while they do not condone violence, they had received numerous complaints on the performance of match officials and asked the Zifa referees committee to seriously look into the matter.

“While we do not condone violence, we would like to note that we have received numerous complaints regarding the performance of match officials at PSL matches and we implore the ZIFA Referees Committee to seriously look into the matter,’’ concluded the PSL.

The match between Bosso and Pure Platinum Play ended in tears when tear gas thrown by the police resulted in clash being abandoned with a few minutes to go. Highlanders supporters did not take kindly to the awarding of a penalty to the home team by referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza. Video replays of the incident show that the coming together between Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa and FC Platinum substitute Walter Musona occurred outside the box before the latter dived into the box.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29