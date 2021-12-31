Prepaid electricity vending system to be down

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) Holdings has advised its clients to purchase enough electricity as their prepaid electricity vending system will be down due to a scheduled annual maintenance.

In a statement, Zesa said prepaid token purchases were going to be down from the 31 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.

“Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the prepaid electricity vending system will not be available on 31st December 2021 at 1700hrs to 1st January 2022 at 0600hrs to facilitate for scheduled annual maintenance.

“The scheduled maintenance is meant to ensure the integrity and reliability of the prepaid electricity vending system for continued efficient service delivery,” said Zesa.

The power utility advised customers to purchase adequate electricity to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period and as they enjoy their festivities.