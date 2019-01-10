Preparations for the Hachiman Race at an advanced stage

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Hachiman Open Fourth Leg Sprinter Series slated in for Borrowdale Racecourse on Sunday 13 January are at an advanced stage.

As part of the preparations for this event, the first horse race to be held at Borrowdale Racecourse this year Mashonaland Turf Club have conducted all the pre-race qualifying stages for this much awaited showdown.

There is $8 000 in stakes money from which the winning connection will walk away $4 000 richer leaving the next three placed connections to fly past the winning post to get $1 600, $1 000 and $600 according to their order of merit.

From the final acceptances list released a total of seven runners will canter post wards over 1100m for the winner’s prize.

Trainers Bridget Stidolph and Kirk Swanson have the highest number of entries after both yards managed to secure three places each.

Trainer Penny Fisher managed to secure a single slot after some of her runners failed to make the grade during the pre race qualification stages.

According to this list all eyes will be on red hot Road to Dubai who is also the reigning champion after winning this event last year.

However, this runner with jockey Wes Marwing in the irons will have to be on their best during this race meeting looking at the quality of the field surrounding the two.

This field is awash with number of winners in major races last year. Horses expected to give Marwing and his running mate a run for their money are Butchie Boy, Twilight Trip and Edward the Seventh.

Other horses that have a chance to gallop to glory are Tar Heel, Flanders and Kingston Passage.

According to the racing manager Betina Gurajena MTC is now working flat out to prepare the race card which is expected to be out before the end of the week.

