Preps for Benjani Youth League on course

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the Benjani Youth League are on course with the league’s working committee now focused on building the teams and structures.

The league is expected to kick-off in early April and will run for 32 weeks.

Speaking to Sunday News Online, the chairman of the league’s organising committee, former Warriors and Dynamos defender Harlington Shereni said everything was on course, revealing that they are currently working on the logistics and finalising their budgets with their sponsors.

“We have been working on making sure that we are ready to kick-off in early April. We have also been working on structuring the league as well as the clubs who will be participating in the league.

“Currently we are finalising the league’s budget with our corporate partners after which we will make an announcement regarding the teams that will be in the league as well as our sponsors,” said Shereni.

The league’s organising committee has several retired footballers who include Mkhuphali Masuku, Moore Moyo, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele and Shereni.

16 clubs will form the league with each club having Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 teams. Matches will be played across the city after the league was granted use of Bulawayo City Council recreational facilities after a full council meeting deliberated in the league’s application for use of its facilities.

The league was launched in December last year at a glitzy function attended by stakeholders drawn from the corporate, football and media sectors.

Meanwhile, diversified services firm, Nyaradzo Group has appointed former Warriors captain and Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari as its brand ambassador.

Mwaruwari becomes the latest high-profile individual to be appointed Nyaradzo Brand Ambassador following the appointment of musicians Jah Prayzah and Sandra Ndebele, France-based Warrior’s striker Tinotenda Kadewere and comedian, Madam Boss to similar roles.

Nyaradzo said in a statement: “The Nyaradzo family is delighted to announce the signing of world-renowned football icon Benjani Mwaruwari as our new Brand Ambassador.”

The Undertaker as he was known during his playing days was very upbeat about his new role with Nyaradzo Group and pledges to work tirelessly to fulfil his obligations.

“I am very excited with this role and I look forward to working with Nyaradzo to both grow its brand and assist with its social responsibility programs. I believe in their vision and will work to help communicate it to various stakeholders in our society both local and external,” Benjani told Sunday News Online.

Benjani joins the pantheon of famous Nyaradzo faces and takes his place among a diverse and accomplished group of cultural icons, including current brand ambassadors Jah Prayzah, Madam Boss, Tino Kadewere and Ndebele Sandra. @RealSimbaJemwa