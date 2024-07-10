Preps for the Expo 2025 Osaka on course

10 Jul, 2024 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Preps for the Expo 2025 Osaka on course In a statement last night, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Government stands ready to institute legal action against people who abuse the names of senior State officials.

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has begun preparations for the Expo 2025 Osaka which starts in April next year in Japan with the Government engaging with the private sector to provide services for a premium exhibition.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere gave an update on the preparations saying the expo presents a great opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase the Second Republic’s achievements and investment potential to a wide range of high profile international investors and other attendees.

The Expo 2025 Osaka which will be hosted in Japan will run from 13 April to 30 October 2025 under the theme “Beyond the Limits”.

“Preparations for the expo have begun in earnest, and engagements are being undertaken with the private sector for the provision of the services required to mount a successful exhibition. The private sector will also come up with projects that will be profiled under tourism, investment and trade categories of the expo.

“In addition, umbrella organizations like the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce have been engaged to mobilize their members to support planned activities as well as supply products for sale at the Commercial Section during the Expo,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Zimbabwe will exhibit products and services representing Zimbabwe’s diverse economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism and technology.

Live performances and demonstrations showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage, artistic talents and innovations will also be organised for the duration of the expo.@nyeve14

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds