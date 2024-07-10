Preps for the Expo 2025 Osaka on course

In a statement last night, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Government stands ready to institute legal action against people who abuse the names of senior State officials.

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has begun preparations for the Expo 2025 Osaka which starts in April next year in Japan with the Government engaging with the private sector to provide services for a premium exhibition.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere gave an update on the preparations saying the expo presents a great opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase the Second Republic’s achievements and investment potential to a wide range of high profile international investors and other attendees.

The Expo 2025 Osaka which will be hosted in Japan will run from 13 April to 30 October 2025 under the theme “Beyond the Limits”.

“Preparations for the expo have begun in earnest, and engagements are being undertaken with the private sector for the provision of the services required to mount a successful exhibition. The private sector will also come up with projects that will be profiled under tourism, investment and trade categories of the expo.

“In addition, umbrella organizations like the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce have been engaged to mobilize their members to support planned activities as well as supply products for sale at the Commercial Section during the Expo,” said Dr Muswere.

He said Zimbabwe will exhibit products and services representing Zimbabwe’s diverse economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism and technology.

Live performances and demonstrations showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage, artistic talents and innovations will also be organised for the duration of the expo.@nyeve14