‘Preps to host Sadc Summit on course’

Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe is on course to host the forthcoming SADC Summit in August, VP Chiwenga said yesterday after touring the Liberation City in Warren Park, roads under construction in Mt Hampden and Julius Nyerere Way in central Harare, to assess progress.

Speaking to the media after touring the Liberation City, where he visited the construction site for the museum, hotel and mall, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe was on course to host a successful SADC summit.

The Government was providing the necessary funding to put on the final touches.

“Great progress has been made by Instak and I have been able to see where the hotel is going to be constructed, where the museum itself is going to be constructed and also the Defence Forces stand.

“We are on course and we are pushing funding so that the few things that require to be done before we get to the summit in August are completed,” he said.

VP Chiwenga commended the Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) team for the work they are putting in to ensure they are ready to host Heads of State.

“We have also passed through the shopping mall to see the progress which has been achieved and now we are at the Heritage Village which is going to be one of the venues hosting so many functions, including those for the Heads of State.

“There is progress and Professor Mubako and his team, the chief executive officer Mr Kwame Muzavazi, I think they are doing a fantastic job and I think we are on course, come August this year Zimbabwe will be ready to host the SADC summit,” he said.

Instak chief executive Ambassador Muzavazi said they were pulling out all the stops to ensure visiting Heads of State and their delegations had a memorable time when they visit the Liberation City.

“We have been here for two, three years and we will continue working, but I am very sure by the summit we are going to present a dignified facility to the delegates. We are hosting the Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretaries, the Foreign Ministers reception here and we are hosting the Heads of State for the SADC Liberation Monument groundbreaking ceremony and a cultural Presidential breakfast.

“We have so many projects. We have got the museum, hotel, and each of these has its budget and its funding as well. Some are publicly funded some are partnerships between the public and the private sectors and some like the Heritage Village is exclusively ours, but this is a multi-million-dollar project that is being developed,” he said.