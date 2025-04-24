Preserving Zimbabwean culture: Photographer Dzviti’s work takes centre stage

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

IN a unique fusion of education and art, the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo will host the US Embassy for the Fulbright Scholar Annual Address on April 24.

The Fulbright Programme is the United States’ premier international educational exchange initiative, sponsored by the US Department of State.

The lecture, to be delivered by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Dr Jennifer Kyker from the University of Rochester in the United States, will shine a spotlight on a long-lost archive of photographs by the late, renowned Zimbabwean photographer, Chicago Dzviti.

His work offers a compelling visual record of Zimbabwean social life, with particular emphasis on musical traditions such as the iconic mbira and the endangered musical bows.

Also expected to attend is the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, who has consistently demonstrated strong support for the cultural heritage sector and the arts.

Dr Kyker’s lecture will encourage engagement with Dzviti’s work through both a physical exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo and an accompanying online version.

“My talk is intended to connect audiences with Dzviti’s work and the cultural richness it represents,” she said.

Kyker will present selected images from the archive, exploring their cultural and historical significance, while emphasising how the project exemplifies international collaboration in the promotion of Zimbabwean arts and culture.

“This initiative lays the foundation for future digital projects that celebrate Zimbabwe’s art, music, and culture,” she added.

She believes the collection will resonate with a broad audience, including those with interests in art, music, history, and gender studies.

“The exhibition is designed for both scholars and the general public. It offers a new lens on Zimbabwean musical and cultural life.”

The archive also holds potential for future gallery exhibitions, educational resources, and commercial endeavours such as documentaries and cultural publications.

Dr Kyker, whose academic portfolio includes extensive research in Zimbabwe, is well-acquainted with the country’s artistic landscape. She previously studied Ndebele music and dance through the Hloseni Arts Ensemble, which has given her a profound appreciation for the region’s cultural heritage. At the heart of her presentation is the Chicago Dzviti Photograph Collection—an archive comprising over 4,000 images that capture the vibrancy of Zimbabwean musical and social life.

“His legacy is especially valuable in the context of an ongoing shift away from colonial and Western lenses on Africa, towards modes of representation that privilege the work of African photographers. Chicago Dzviti’s portrayal of diverse subjects and settings offers a true portrait of Zimbabwe through Zimbabwean eyes,” she said.

She also highlighted Dzviti’s role in safeguarding traditional Zimbabwean culture, which is sometimes dismissed as outdated.

“Dzviti’s photographs remind us that traditional culture is alive and evolving. Its practitioners are innovative, creative, and full of vitality.”

Dr Kyker’s connection to Dzviti dates back to the 1990s, when she first encountered his photographs in Dandemutande, a niche magazine for mbira and marimba enthusiasts in the Pacific Northwest.

“His sensitive portrayals of mbira musicians and makers captivated me. I’m honoured to help bring his work to a wider audience,” she said.

Beyond her academic endeavours, Dr Kyker’s commitment to Zimbabwe is clearly evident. In 2023, she founded Tariro, a non-profit organisation that supports orphaned and vulnerable girls in communities affected by HIV/AIDS by paying school fees and covering related expenses.

