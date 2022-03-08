President appoints Acting PG

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa following the resignation of Mr Kumbirai Hodzi.

Mr Hodzi resigned due to ill health on 1 March. Announcing the appointment, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 340, appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General following the resignation of former Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi. The appointment is with immediate effect,” reads a statement from Dr Sibanda.