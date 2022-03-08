President appoints Acting PG

08 Mar, 2022 - 19:03 0 Views
0 Comments
President appoints Acting PG President Mnangagwa

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa following the resignation of Mr Kumbirai Hodzi.

Mr Hodzi resigned due to ill health on 1 March. Announcing the appointment, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 340, appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General following the resignation of former Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi. The appointment is with immediate effect,” reads a statement from Dr Sibanda.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting