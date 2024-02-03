President appoints three more Deputy Ministers 

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today appointed three more Deputy Ministers to serve in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Foreign Affairs and International Trade; and Local Government and Public Works portfolios.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications, in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba said the appointments are with immediate effect.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, has announced the following appointments by His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, Honourable Omphile Marupi as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; Honourable Sheillah Chikomo as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; and Honourable Benjamin Kabikira as Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works,” he said.

Marupi is Gwanda South Constituency legislator, Chikomo is Mwenezi East Constituency legislator and Kabikira is Muzarabani South Constituency legislator all under Zanu PF.

Meanwhile, Mr Charamba said the Chief Secretary has announced the removal with immediate effect of Honourable Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.