President arrives for official opening of Mine Entra

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre where he is set to officially open the annual Mine Entra Exhibition.

The exhibition is running under the theme “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation”.

He is accompanied by Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu, his Deputy Polite Kambamura and other senior Government officials.

A total of 169 direct exhibitors are participating and these include nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa and Tanzania as well as representatives from countries such as Botswana and Australia.

On the local front, 60 percent of exhibitors are coming from Harare while 31 percent are from Bulawayo and the remainder from other cities.