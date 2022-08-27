President arrives in Angola

Levi Mukarati in Luanda Angola

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Angola’s capital Luanda ahead of tomorrow’s funeral service and burial of the country’s former leader Jose Eduardo Dos Santos.

The President, who is accompanied by Foreign and International Trade Minister ambassador Frederick Shava and other senior government officials, was welcomed at Fourth of February International Airport by Zimbabwe Ambassador to Angola Thando Madzvamuse. He was also welcomed by Angola foreign minister Tete Antonio.

Former president Dos Santos died early last month in Spain. He was 79.

The late leader was president of Angola between 1979 and 2017 under the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).