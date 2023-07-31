President arrives in Binga for Muchesu Mine commissioning

Nqobile Bhebhe in Binga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga ahead of the official commissioning of the giant investment.

He was received by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, Local Government and Public Works minister, July Moyo, Minister of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, senior government officials, mine executives and Binga Local board officials.

Local traditional leaders and hundreds of jubilant villagers are also present. Upon arrival President Mnangagwa went into a closed-door briefing. He is expected to tour the plant site.

Muchesu coal mine is one of the signature investment projects under the Second Republic, which is expected to yield high-value benefits for locals and the economy at large.

Matabeleland North has vast mining activities that have been critical to the growth of the province and the country’s attainment of Vision 2030 for an upper middle-income society.

The province is the hub of coal-to-energy value chain investments, which will unlock up to US$1 billion under the coal and hydro-carbon focus.

The mining of coal at Machesu has started with 10 000 metric tonnes being produced each month. Production will be scaled up to 20 000 metric tonnes per month in 6 to 8 months’ time. A total of 20 households were successfully relocated to new houses.

Muchesu is a strategic coal asset in Southern Africa with over 2.6 billion tonnes of coking and thermal coal. It covers 19 236 hectares of the highly prospective Karroo mid-Zambezi coal basin, located in the established Hwange-Binga mining area in north-western Zimbabwe.