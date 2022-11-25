President arrives in Niger for the AU Heads of States Summit on Industrialisation

25 Nov, 2022 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
President arrives in Niger for the AU Heads of States Summit on Industrialisation President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Niger Prime Minister, Ouhaumoudou Mahamadou, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, who also covers Niger, M Ranga.

The Sunday News

Prosper Ndlovu in Niamey, Niger

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Niamey, Niger in West Africa to attend the African Union (AU) Heads of States and Government Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Transformation, which kicks off here today.

He was welcomed at the Diori Hamani International Airport at 6am Zimbabwean time by Niger Prime Minister, Ouhaumoudou Mahamadou, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, who also covers Niger, M Ranga.

The President left Harare at midnight and was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme: “Industrializing Africa: Renewed Commitment Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Diversification”.

It is part of the Africa Industrialisation Week (AIW – 20-25 November 2022), annual commemorative activities aimed at highlighting Africa’s renewed determination and commitment to industrialization.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting