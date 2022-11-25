President arrives in Niger for the AU Heads of States Summit on Industrialisation

President Mnangagwa was welcomed by Niger Prime Minister, Ouhaumoudou Mahamadou, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, who also covers Niger, M Ranga.

Prosper Ndlovu in Niamey, Niger

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Niamey, Niger in West Africa to attend the African Union (AU) Heads of States and Government Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Transformation, which kicks off here today.

He was welcomed at the Diori Hamani International Airport at 6am Zimbabwean time by Niger Prime Minister, Ouhaumoudou Mahamadou, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Frederick Shava and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, who also covers Niger, M Ranga.

The President left Harare at midnight and was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials and service chiefs.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme: “Industrializing Africa: Renewed Commitment Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Diversification”.

It is part of the Africa Industrialisation Week (AIW – 20-25 November 2022), annual commemorative activities aimed at highlighting Africa’s renewed determination and commitment to industrialization.