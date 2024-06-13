President arrives in Victoria Falls for the official opening of the CEO Africa Roundtable

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the 10th CEO Africa Roundtable venue in Victoria Falls.

He is expected to officially open the event which is attended by more than 200 delegates.

This year’s edition is held under the theme: “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow.”

President Mnangagwa was received by Matabeleland North Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Affairs, Richard Moyo, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, CEO Africa Roundtable officials among senior government officials.

The CEO Africa Roundtable serves as a high-level platform for senior executives in both public and private sectors, fostering the exchange of critical economic and business knowledge within Africa and beyond.

It provides members and business leaders with opportunities for in-person and digital events, expert insights, networking, deal structuring, and the exchange of ideas and experiences.