President at Ramaphosa inauguration

Fungi Kwaramba

Political Editor

President Mnangagwa has joined heads of state and former presidents to witness the inauguration of South Africa President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Unions Buildings in Pretoria.

Johannesburg, the industrial hub of South Africa, was relatively subdued, as people went about their businesses, as the country enters unchartered waters.

Among African leaders who have arrived Democratic Republic of the Congo's Felix Tshisekedi, Madagascar's Andry Rajoelina, Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi, Angola's João Lourenço, Republic of the Congo's Felix Tshisekedi.

Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Liberia’s Joseph Boakai, Namibia’s Nangolo Mbumba, Nigeria’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Mauritius’s Prithvirajsing Roopun, are also present.

Other leaders are Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Comoros’ Azali Assoumani, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Togo’s Faure Gnassingbé, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Republic of Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

The swearing-in ceremony is also being witnessed by South African and international guests, including South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties, leaders of organised labour, business and civil society organisations, religious leaders and South Africans who have excelled in various capacities and endeavours.

Attendees also include representatives of regional, continental, and international organisations and bodies such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN).

President Mnangagwa is expected back in Harare later today.