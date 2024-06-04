President attends official opening of South Korea-Africa Summit

President Mnangagwa joined at least 10 African Heads of State who attended a dinner hosted by President Yoon to welcome his counterparts.

Hebert Zharare in Seoul- South Korea

The inaugural South Korea – Africa Summit officially started here this morning with President Mnangagwa joining other African Heads of State and Government as host President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasised the need for his country to enhance cooperation with the continent.

The Summit is being held at Kintex Hall in Goyang outside Seoul and President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Stewart Nyakotyo and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Fredrick Shava.

The President had the opportunity to chat with his colleagues, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Dr Akwinimu Adesina, who is also championing Zimbabwe’s debt resolution and arrears clearance strategy.

The proceedings went on flawlessly with the Presidents and other delegates settled as early as 0900hrs local time.

In his address, President Yoon said South Korea aims to expand trade and investment with Africa through a series of Economic Partnership Agreements and Trade and Investment Frameworks.

He vowed to support Africa’s efforts for regional economic intergration through the African Continental Free Trade Area launched in 2019.

Mauritanian President and African Union chairperson, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani also addressed the Summit before the leaders went into a closed-door session.

Some of these countries are Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Madagascar, Botswana, Siera Leone, Mauritania, Cote Devoire, Ethiopia, Togo, Eretria, Equatoria Guinea, Mozambique and Tanzania,among others.

South Korea is a key player in the food industry. It is also a major actor in the beneficiation of minerals amd technology advancement.

South Korea is home to some of the world’s acclaimed global giants such as Sumsang, LG, automobile makers like Hyundai, KIA, Daewoo and SsangYong.