President calls for peace ahead of Zanu-PF primaries

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged Zanu-PF members in Bulawayo to be peaceful ahead of Saturday’s primary elections.

Speaking soon after touching down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport this afternoon (Tuesday), ahead of the official opening of the Annual Chief’s Conference, President Mnangagwa assured party members that Zanu-PF was going to win resoundingly in this year’s harmonized elections.

“We are going for our harmonised elections. I am so happy that your Chairman (Jabulani Sibanda) told me that so far everything is happening very peacefully.

“It is very important; we do not want violence. We must act peacefully because we are going to win hands down. This time ‘sizabatshaya’,” said President Mnangangwa.

He encouraged everyone to utilise the registration blitz currently underway and ensure they register to vote.

“Please you may be provoked by the opposition but we do not want violence. We must vote for our party. There is a leeway now for you to register to vote, so please do register,” said President Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the President is set to address chiefs and headmen from the entire country tomorrow who are gathered for the Annual Chief’s Conference.

The Conference is being held under the theme: “Firm Cultural Foundation for Community Development”.

“I came here for a meeting with the chiefs and tomorrow I will be with the chiefs and headmen from across the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

He was welcomed at the JMN International Airport by the Minster of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, service chiefs and senior Government officials.

@nyeve14