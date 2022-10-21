President congratulates Chevrons as they qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super-12

Brendon Moyo and Simba Jemwa, Sports Reporters

ZIMBABWE have booked their place in the Super 12 of the 2022 International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time ever after winning their last group encounter against Scotland by five wickets at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia today.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised the Zimbabwe national men’s cricket team for their performance and raising the country’s flag high.

Using micro blogging platform, Twitter, the President of Zimbabwe who is also the patron of Zimbabwe Cricket said: “Congratulations to the Chevrons on making it into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup! Thank you for raising the Zimbabwean flag high!”

After losing the toss and being sent in to bowl first in a day that rains were expected, Zimbabwean bowlers produced a splendid performance with ball in hand to keep Scotland at 132-6 in their 20 overs. Despite losing two early wickets, the Chevrons chased the target down with nine balls to spare, finishing with 133-5.

Scotland’s innings was driven by opener, George Munsey who looked in fine touch, scoring 54 runs off 51 deliveries. Callum MacLeod was the second highest run scorer for the Scots with 25 runs on the board.

The most economical of the bowlers for the Chevrons was Tendai Chatara, Zimbabwe’s highest wicket taker for Zimbabwe in T20Is and also the first Zimbabwean bowler to take 50 wickets in the shortest format. Chatara finished with 2-14 in four overs.

Left arm seamer, Richard Ngarava took two wickets as well, conceding 28 runs while the in-form Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani took one wicket each to round up Scotland’s innings.

A poor start with the bat saw Regis Chakabva walking back after being trapped in front for just four runs in the first over. Struggles with the bat looked to continue for Zimbabwe after Wessly Madhevere also walked back to the pavilion without scoring, leaving the Chevrons in trouble at 7-2 in 1.4 overs.

Skipper Craig Ervine who missed the match against West Indies played a captain’s knock which helped guide Zimbabwe to victory. Ervine scored 58 runs off 54 deliveries and was supported by Raza who fell for 40 off 23 balls. Ryan Burl scored the winnings runs to see the Chevrons through.

The win saw Zimbabwe topping their group due to a better net run rate to that of Ireland who also qualified after thumping the West Indies by nine wickets. Zimbabwe will therefore be in group two in the Super 12 alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe’s Super 12 journey starts on Monday against South Africa at 1000hr, Zimbabwean time